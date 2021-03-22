3AW
Police fail to make good on promise to remove camping protesters from Carlton Gardens

9 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Police fail to make good on promise to remove camping protesters from Carlton Gardens

Climate change activists have cycled through the city and blocked traffic on the second day of week-long disruptions.

Despite Melbourne City Council and Assistant Police Commissioner Luke Cornelius saying camping would not be allowed, up to 30 Extinction Rebellion protestors spent the night in Carlton Gardens.

Protester Brad Homewood says police passed through the park, but didn’t attempt to move protesters on.

“The police did pass through at various stages,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“The police did not try to move us on.

“I’m sure they know we’re there.”

9News reporter Maggie Raworth said protesters this morning were riding through the city in protest.

“They’ve been screaming and chanting, and they’ve also been holding up traffic,” she said.

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Maggie Raworth/Nine

