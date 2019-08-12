Police hunt driver of a BMW which struck a police officer in Mont Albert

A police officer is in hospital after being struck by a stolen car in Mont Albert this morning.

Police were called to Laing Street, Mont Albert, at around 1am this morning after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

The car, a white BMW which is allegedly stolen, drove at police, striking two police cars.

The vehicle then reversed back but was boxed in by another police vehicle.

Police officers approached the BMW and officers sprayed the driver with OC spray as the car began to reverse again.

The car struck a male Leading Senior Constable before driving off.

The officer has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The BMW and its occupants are on the run.

Police are hunting for the attacker.