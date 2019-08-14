Police hunt thieves who stole hundreds of bottles of wine and left two packs of nappies in return

Police are searching for the thieves who ransacked the car park in an apartment building in Melbourne’s west earlier this month.

The unknown offenders forced their way into a secure apartment car park on Gamon Street, Yarraville, at around 5am on August 5.

The thieves broke into several storage cages stealing a trailer, power tools, surfboards, snowboarding equipment and 260 bottles of wine!

Two packs of nappies were left in the storage cage which had previously contained the wine, which belonged to restaurant Navi.

Detectives are keen to speak to witnesses or anyone that saw suspicious activity in the area.

Investigators have also released CCTV still of a man that they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au