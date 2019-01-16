3AW
Police investigate after dead body is found outside shopping centre

1 hour ago
A body has been found outside a Bundoora Shopping Centre in suspicious circumstances.

Police have been told passers-by came across the body, which is yet to be formally identified, in scrub on Main Drive near Plenty Road about 7am on Wednesday.

The death is being treated as suspicious.

A woman was heard crying about an hour before the discovery.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

