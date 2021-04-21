3AW
Police investigate after three cars are set on fire at Fitzroy

3 hours ago
Article image for Police investigate after three cars are set on fire at Fitzroy

Three cars have gone up in flames in Fitzroy in the early hours of Thursday morning.

It’s believed the cars were set alight near Victoria, Nicholson and Smith Streets from 4am.

Firefighters were called to the area near Victoria, Nicholson and Smith Streets within minutes of each other.

Police are now investigating.

It’s been a busy night for fire crews, with an empty Abbotsford building also catching fire a short time later.

At this stage, there’s no suggestion that fire is linked.

