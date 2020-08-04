Police officer brutally attacked in shocking alleged assault (over a face mask)

A police officer has had her head slammed repeatedly into the pavement by a woman who refused to put on a face mask at Frankston.

Two police officers were allegedly assaulted by a 38-year-old woman on Monday night.

It comes as police announce the grace period around the face covering rules is over, with 60 people fined for not wearing masks in the past 24 hours.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton says the woman involved in the incident at Frankston was not only fined but is also facing serious charges.

Assaulting police (indictable)

Recklessly causing injury.

Two counts of assault on an emergency worker.

Two counts of resisting an emergency worker on duty.

Two counts of unlawful assault.

Refusing / failing to state name and address.

She’s been bailed to face court at a later date and fined $200 for breaching Chief Health Officer directions.

An additional 250 police and PSOs will be involved in enforcing the covid restrictions.

A total of 161 fines were issued in the past 24 hours including dozens of people caught breaching curfew.