COVID-19 latest: Premier announces huge new on-the-spot fine for isolation breaches

Victorians with coronavirus who flout self-isolation orders now face on-the-spot fines of $4957 as the state government moves to prevent rule-breaking.

It comes after 800 of the 3000 people with COVID-19 who were doorknocked by police and ADF officials could not be located.

“That is completely unacceptable,” Premier Daniel Andrews said while announcing the change.

Police now have the power to detain those caught breaching the rules repeatedly.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton warned the window for leniency on coronavirus rules is closing.

“It will only be in an exceptional circumstance that Victoria Police will be using discretion,” he said.

In a shocking case, a 38-year-old woman who was confronted by police for not wearing a mask in Frankston violently attacked a female police officer, smashing her head into concrete repeatedly.

Mr Andrews says door knocks will be ramped up to catch those doing the wrong thing.

“Every single positive case will be door knocked multiple times,” he said.

The new enforcement measures come as another 11 Victorians died with coronavirus overnight.

The new deaths — a man in his 70s, a man and three women in their 80s, two men and three women in their 90s, and one woman in her 100s — bring the Victorian pandemic death toll to 147.

All of the deaths are linked to aged care.

There are currently 1186 active aged care cases.

The state recorded 439 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

There are 456 people in hospital, including 38 in intensive care.