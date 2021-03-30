3AW
Police release images of men wanted for questioning over nasty St Kilda attack

2 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Police have released images of two men wanted for questioning over the nasty assault of a teenager who was waiting for an Uber on Saturday.

Joshua, 19, was waiting for a ride with friends in St Kilda when they were approached by two men in hoodies just before 1am.

The unknown men demanded their phones and wallets.

When the group refused, the two men assaulted them, with one slashing Joshua’s face and back with what’s believed to have been a razor blade.

He has undergone surgery but will never regain feeling in his chin.

Police have released images of two males (above) wanted for questioning over the incident.

Both are perceived to be Caucasian in appearance and aged in their late teens to early 20s.

Police are trying to establish if the incident was linked to an earlier incident in Ripponlea.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

 

