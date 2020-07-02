Remember Celeste? Police reveal significance of Mont Albert arrest

Remember Celeste?

She was driving in Mont Albert on Tuesday, on her way to deliver a homemade cheese pie to her sister and brother-in-law, when she quickly became embroiled in a police chase!

She helped drive an officer after an alleged offender, who was arrested.

Well, it turns out it was a pretty significant arrest.

“It was all about a Malaysian drug syndicate,” 3AW’s police reporter, Pat Mitchell, revealed on Thursday.

The arrest was one of eight made across two states following a five-month investigation.

Three tonnes of pre-cursor chemicals were seized, along with seven luxury cars, 57 kilograms of ice and a significant quantity of cash.

Police are also exploring possible links to a Point Cook murder.

