3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Police search for alleged tram..

Police search for alleged tram sex creep

4 hours ago
3AW News

A quick-thinking teenager has snapped a photo of a man who allegedly engaged in a sexual act in a Melbourne tram last month.

Police have released the image taken by a 15-year-old girl, who took the photo after observing the man staring at her and performing a lewd act on a tram in Caulfield South at about 3.20pm in June 24.

The man got off the tram at Sycamore Street.

He is perceived to be Aborginal or Torres Strait Islander in appearance, aged in his 50s, with grey hair and a grey beard.

It’s the second time this week police have released a photo taken by a quick-thinking teen.

On Monday police released a photo of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old in Frankston.

Anyone who recognises the man or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332