Police search for alleged tram sex creep

A quick-thinking teenager has snapped a photo of a man who allegedly engaged in a sexual act in a Melbourne tram last month.

Police have released the image taken by a 15-year-old girl, who took the photo after observing the man staring at her and performing a lewd act on a tram in Caulfield South at about 3.20pm in June 24.

The man got off the tram at Sycamore Street.

He is perceived to be Aborginal or Torres Strait Islander in appearance, aged in his 50s, with grey hair and a grey beard.

It’s the second time this week police have released a photo taken by a quick-thinking teen.

On Monday police released a photo of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old in Frankston.

Anyone who recognises the man or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au