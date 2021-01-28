Police share latest details on Bourke Street drama

Victoria Police says it’s extremely confident Thursday’s dramatic incident that saw a car speed through the Bourke Street Mall was not a planned vehicle attack on Melburnians.

Police said they believe driver was attempting to evade officers who were trying to conduct a routine check on the number plates, which didn’t match the vehicle.

They are still looking for two males aged in their late teens, or early 20s, of Caucasian appearance.

Police attempted to pull over a green Mitsubishi Lancer at about 4.55pm on Swanston Street, the car sped off and turned down Bourke Street Mall, travelling at speed along the tram tracks before crashing into a bollard.

The vehicle was later found in an underground carpark on Ashworth Street at Albert Park about 6.40pm without number plates.

The vehicle has not been reported as stolen.

Many bystanders were left shaken with what happened, given the 2017 Bourke Street tragedy.

“There isn’t a single officer in Victoria Police who doesn’t reflect on, and have the Gargasoulas matter front of mind, when they’re dealing with situations like this,” Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius told Neil Mitchell.

He admits the Public Order Response Team is not operating at full capacity due to hundreds of officers being stationed at border checkpoints and managing hotel quarantine.

But he said those issues did not impact the resources being used in the CBD.

“The PORT team, as many units have been, have been affected by the need to provide resources both to secure our border and to hotel quarantine,” he said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Click PLAY below to hear Luke Cornelius speak with Neil Mitchell