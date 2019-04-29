3AW
Police swarm on Alphington roundabout as gum tree protest heats up

5 hours ago
Ross and John

Dozens of police have swarmed on an Alphington roundabout to end a three-week protest to save two trees.

One demonstrator has been taken into custody as police surround the Alphington St roundabout, which has been home to two lemon-scented gums for about 40 years.

Julia Stallwood told Ross and John as many as 50 officers moved in about 7am, arresting one woman, aged in her 50s, and allowing arborists to get to work.

They have set up a cordon around the trees and there are two men in a cherry-picker with chainsaws in the process of taking the trees down.

As detailed on 3AW Breakfast at the time, the protest has been going since April 8.

