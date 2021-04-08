Police union boss hits out at ‘bonkers’ drug-testing proposal from the Victorian Coroner
Victoria’s police union boss says the introduction of a drug testing system is “bonkers” and won’t help fix the state’s problems with illicit drugs.
The Victorian Coroner controversially recommended the “urgent” introduction of pill testing following a review into the deaths of five men.
Wayne Gatt doesn’t support it.
“We just think it’s bonkers, if I can be that frank and that blunt,” he said.
“We don’t support it.
“We don’t support pill-testing.”
Click PLAY below to hear him explain why