Police union boss hits out at ‘bonkers’ drug-testing proposal from the Victorian Coroner

4 hours ago
3aw drive
Victoria’s police union boss says the introduction of a drug testing system is “bonkers” and won’t help fix the state’s problems with illicit drugs.

The Victorian Coroner controversially recommended the “urgent” introduction of pill testing following a review into the deaths of five men.

Wayne Gatt doesn’t support it.

“We just think it’s bonkers, if I can be that frank and that blunt,” he said.

“We don’t support it.

“We don’t support pill-testing.”

Click PLAY below to hear him explain why

News
