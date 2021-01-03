3AW
Police vent frustration over common theme in fatal crashes

9 hours ago
Article image for Police vent frustration over common theme in fatal crashes

Victoria Police has expressed frustration following another deadly 24 hours on the state’s roads.

There were fatal crashes at Congupna and Nhill overnight, with a third death at Orford on Monday morning.

Six people were injured when a van hit a tree at Millgrove.

Assistant Commissioner for Road Policing, Libby Murphy, told 3AW Mornings it appeared that some of those drivers weren’t wearing seatbelts.

“I just do not know what I need to do to get the message through to people – put your seatbelt on,” she said.

