Politics and police: New honcho Brett Curran responds to critics

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

One of Victoria’s new assistant police commissioners has responded to critics of his appointment.

Brett Curran is a former member of the Labor who once worked as a chief of staff in the party, including alongside now-Premier Daniel Andrews.

Opposition leader Michael O’Brien has described Mr Curran as a “Labor warrior” and Neil Mitchell yesterday described Mr Curran’s appointment as a “mistake”.

Mr Curran said he understood why the perception of a conflict of interest existed, and admitted he has already excuse himself from some matters — namely the red shirts investigation into the ALP — to avoid accusations of bias.

But he today told 3AW “very little of what police do is political” and insisted he’s the right man for the job.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

