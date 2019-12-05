Politics and police: New honcho Brett Curran responds to critics

One of Victoria’s new assistant police commissioners has responded to critics of his appointment.

Brett Curran is a former member of the Labor who once worked as a chief of staff in the party, including alongside now-Premier Daniel Andrews.

Opposition leader Michael O’Brien has described Mr Curran as a “Labor warrior” and Neil Mitchell yesterday described Mr Curran’s appointment as a “mistake”.

Mr Curran said he understood why the perception of a conflict of interest existed, and admitted he has already excuse himself from some matters — namely the red shirts investigation into the ALP — to avoid accusations of bias.

But he today told 3AW “very little of what police do is political” and insisted he’s the right man for the job.

