Popular Victorian campgrounds to reopen sooner than expected

Camping at three popular campgrounds on the Mornington Peninsula will resume sooner than initially planned, due to Victoria’s success fighting COVID-19.

Camping on the foreshore at Rye, Rosebud and Sorrento will be permitted from January 2.

A ban on camping at the foreshore sites was previously expected to last until February.

CEO of the Mornington Peninsula Council, John Baker, said the council has been monitoring the situation closely.

“Allowing groups of 50 in public meant that really that main concern that we had around intermingling of beachgoers and campers was lessened,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“We said we’d get camping back as soon as we thought it was safe, and it’s the second of January.”

Only campers with pre-bookings will be allowed to camp. Casual campers will still be turned away.

“We’re probably looking at 80 per cent to 90 per cent capacity,” Mr Baker said.

