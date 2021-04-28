Port Adelaide chairman David Koch rips into the AFL

Port Adelaide chairman David Koch has ripped into the AFL over what he says is ‘total disrespect’ to his club and its fans.

The Power say they still don’t know whether they’re allowed to wear the club’s heritage black-and-white prison bar guernsey in the upcoming Round 8 Showdown.

The released a public statement on Wednesday night.

“Quite frankly it is ridiculous that we are still waiting for an answer,” Koch said.

“We first approached the AFL on this matter two years ago in the lead up to our 150th anniversary season.

“To think we are 10 days away from the Showdown and still waiting for a response is totally disrespectful to our fans and our club.

“We are requesting to wear this guernsey in Showdowns only, to celebrate the heritage of our club and our contribution to South Australian football.

“We aren’t asking to wear it as a regular home or away guernsey or even outside of South Australia. It’s a request for Showdowns only, in Adelaide.

“The AFL own the intellectual property rights to all AFL clubs, and therefore this is a decision the AFL can make independently in representing what is in the best interests of the game and all clubs.”

