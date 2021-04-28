3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Port Adelaide chairman David Koch rips into the AFL

6 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured
Article image for Port Adelaide chairman David Koch rips into the AFL

Port Adelaide chairman David Koch has ripped into the AFL over what he says is ‘total disrespect’ to his club and its fans.

The Power say they still don’t know whether they’re allowed to wear the club’s heritage black-and-white prison bar guernsey in the upcoming Round 8 Showdown.

The released a public statement on Wednesday night.

“Quite frankly it is ridiculous that we are still waiting for an answer,” Koch said.

“We first approached the AFL on this matter two years ago in the lead up to our 150th anniversary season.

“To think we are 10 days away from the Showdown and still waiting for a response is totally disrespectful to our fans and our club.

“We are requesting to wear this guernsey in Showdowns only, to celebrate the heritage of our club and our contribution to South Australian football.

“We aren’t asking to wear it as a regular home or away guernsey or even outside of South Australia. It’s a request for Showdowns only, in Adelaide.

“The AFL own the intellectual property rights to all AFL clubs, and therefore this is a decision the AFL can make independently in representing what is in the best interests of the game and all clubs.”

(Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Media/Getty Images)

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332