Port Adelaide releases a statement in response to Ollie Wines report

Port Adelaide has rejected claims co-captain Ollie Wines asked for a trade.

And the Power say they did not try and shop him, either.

It comes following a report that suggested Wines could move to Carlton.

The Power took the unusual step of releasing a statement in response to the report on Monday.

“Port Adelaide is aware of recent media speculation relating to Ollie Wines’ future at the club,” the club said.

“As a principle, the club is generally reluctant to respond to rumours involving its players throughout the AFL trade period.

“However, in this instance, given Ollie is the current co-captain of the club, Port Adelaide believes it is important to confirm that at no stage has Ollie requested a trade from our club.

“Equally, at no stage has Port Adelaide contemplated trading Ollie to any other club and he remains a required player.”