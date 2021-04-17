3AW
Port Adelaide star’s concerns over on-field incident

1 hour ago
3AW Football
Article image for Port Adelaide star’s concerns over on-field incident

A serious collision during the Port Adelaide and Carlton game has raised concerns.

Ollie Wines and Jacob Weitering collided early on in the third quarter.

Wines told 3AW Football post-game he was trying to signal to the umpires that Weitering needed to get off the field.

“I thought he was knocked out, you don’t want to see a player keep playing when concussed,” he said.

“It is a serious issue …you don’t want to be pushing the limits on it.

“I had a teammate last year, Brad Ebert, who had to retire early because he had so many concussions.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the incident and his thoughts on the game. 

Image: Getty / Quinn Rooney 

 

