Port Adelaide star’s concerns over on-field incident

A serious collision during the Port Adelaide and Carlton game has raised concerns.

Ollie Wines and Jacob Weitering collided early on in the third quarter.

Wines told 3AW Football post-game he was trying to signal to the umpires that Weitering needed to get off the field.

“I thought he was knocked out, you don’t want to see a player keep playing when concussed,” he said.

“It is a serious issue …you don’t want to be pushing the limits on it.

“I had a teammate last year, Brad Ebert, who had to retire early because he had so many concussions.”

Image: Getty / Quinn Rooney