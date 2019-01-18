Port Adelaide throws social media shade at their biggest rival

Port Adelaide has sent social media into a spin with a cheeky dig at their fiercest rival.

As you’ve probably noticed by now, the #10YearChallenge has taken the internet by storm.

Well, the Power decided they’d start the #30YearChallenge.

The club posted an image of their 1989 SANFL premiership team next to a picture of Ollie Wines.

It was placed next to an image of the Crows training and “no image available”.

The Crows were established in 1990.

The Port Adelaide football club was established in 1870 before joining the AFL in 1997.