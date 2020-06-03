Port Melbourne packaging facility in lockdown after worker tests positive to COVID-19
A Port Melbourne packaging facility has been shut down after a worker tested positive to COVID-19.
A worker at Amcor Flexibles returned a positive test to the virus on Sunday.
The facility was not operating at the time.
Almost 100 staff at the factory have been tested for coronavirus, and eight employees who have been identified as close contacts are self-isolating.
The facility has been closed temporarily for deep cleaning.
The site is expected to reopen this afternoon once Amcor is “certain that the spread to other co-workers has been eliminated”.
