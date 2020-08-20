3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Power pair suspended over COVID-19 breaches

4 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

Port Adelaide pair Peter Ladhams and Dan Houston have copped suspensions from the AFL for flouting the league’s strict COVID-19 protocols.

But Adelaide’s Billy Frampton, who lives with Ladhams and used to play with the Power, has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Ladhams (three games) and Houston (two games) copped their penalties for hosting visitors at Ladhams’ house on August 3.

The Power also received a $50,000 sanction ($25,000 suspended).

Both players played last weekend.

PIC: Getty Images

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332