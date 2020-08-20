Power pair suspended over COVID-19 breaches

Port Adelaide pair Peter Ladhams and Dan Houston have copped suspensions from the AFL for flouting the league’s strict COVID-19 protocols.

But Adelaide’s Billy Frampton, who lives with Ladhams and used to play with the Power, has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Ladhams (three games) and Houston (two games) copped their penalties for hosting visitors at Ladhams’ house on August 3.

The Power also received a $50,000 sanction ($25,000 suspended).

Both players played last weekend.

