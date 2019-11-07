Premier defends ‘difficult’ decision to ban native forest logging

The Premier says he “didn’t enjoy” announcing a statewide ban on the logging of native trees, but it was a decision that had to be made.

Daniel Andrews also brushed off suggestions the move was made to win votes from The Greens.

Logging of old growth forest has been banned immediately, while all native tree logging will be cut back from 2024-25 and stopped entirely by 2030.

It’s estimated about 2000 jobs will be directly impacted.

Speaking on 3AW Drive, Mr Andrews said the industry wasn’t sustainable.

“Don’t shy away from difficult decisions, just because they’re hard,” the Premier said on 3AW Drive.

“You’re there to get things done and make decisions.

“If you wait around for the universally popular option, where you please everybody, you ultimately finish up pleasing nobody.

“That would be to betray the important role I’ve got.

“Nobody said this would be an easy job, it’s very tough some days and this has been a tough day.

“I don’t enjoy having to tell people that this is going to be a really difficult time for them over coming years.

“So many of these things aren’t the making of the government, but it’s the government’s job to respond to them.”

