Premier says ‘there is a chance’ Victoria could fast-track reopening

Premier Daniel Andrews has offered a glimmer of hope for Victorians dismayed by yesterday’s COVID-19 reopening road maps.

Mr Andrews said “there is a chance” Victoria could reopen sooner than the state government’s plans suggest.

“If we saw things change dramatically then we would obviously remodel the whole thing,” he told Ross and Russel.

“If the data was to fundamentally change then we would be standing up making different announcements.”

Mr Andrews admitted Victoria is enduring “a hard lockdown” but said the state is still not aiming for total elimination of COVID-19.

“A strategy where you’re trying to eradicate it would mean that … if you had one case you would go back into lockdown. That’s the difference,” he said.

“If there were another way we would absolutely go that way.”

The Premier said the current plan will get numbers down to a level where contact tracers can effectively track the spread of the virus.

“This thing, it moves so fast, so silently, that it can get away from you so fast,” he said.

“You’ve got to beat it first then you can find that new normal.”

