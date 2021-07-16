Premier unveils ‘instant’ $200 million lockdown support package for business

The state government has unveiled a $200 million lockdown support package for businesses.

Under the package, 90,000 businesses will receive payments.

Grants of $2000 will be provided under the Business Cost Assistance Program, and $3000 grants will be distributed under the Licensed Hospitality Venue Fund.

“We’re looking to make automatic payments so people will not have to apply,” Premier Daniel Andrews said while announcing the package.

“If you got a payment last time you will get a payment this time.”

The federal government last night agreed to provide financial support to Victorians in federally-declared hotspots through the COVID-19 disaster payment during the five-day lockdown.

People and businesses in hotspot areas – Melbourne, Geelong and the Surf Coast, and Moorabool Shire – will receive assistance from the federal government.

The state government also confirmed it will provide the same support in areas outside the federally-declared hotspots.

Under that scheme, Victorians who lose 20 hours or more of work during the lockdown will receive a $600 payment. Payments of $375 will also be made to people who lose between 8 and 20 hours of work during the lockdown period.

No liquid assets test applies to eligibility for the payments.