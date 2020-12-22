3AW
Premier’s electoral office targeted in another graffiti attack

8 hours ago
3AW Mornings
The Premier’s electoral office in Noble Park has been targeted by vandals.

Graffiti calling for Daniel Andrews to resign and pushing for for a royal commission into Victoria’s second wave, and has been scrawled on the window of the office.

It comes after the final report of the inquiry into hotel quarantine was unable to determine who made the decision to use private security in the failed system, which sparked the second wave.

It’s not the first time the office has been targeted.

In October, the window was smashed and the office was graffitied with the words ‘Sack Dan’.

The word ‘tyrant’ was also graffitied on the office window in September.

Caller Vlad claims a staffer left the office and confronted him when he stopped to take a photo of the graffiti.

“We had a bit of a heated discussion there,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

Press PLAY below for Vlad’s call.

News
