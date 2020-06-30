Premier’s warning to other suburbs ahead of 10 postcode lockdown

Premier Daniel Andrews has warned suburbs outside of the 10 postcode lockdown not to be complacent as stage three lockdown returns in 36 suburbs.

Residents in 10 postcodes — 3038, 3064, 3047, 3060, 3012, 3032, 3055, 3042, 3021 and 3046 — will tonight go back into lockdown for four weeks.

The Premier has warned more postcodes could also be locked down in coming days and weeks.

“I certainly can’t rule out other suburbs being added to this,” Daniel Andrews told 3AW’s Kate and Tony, filling in for Ross and John.

“If I get medical advice that there’s an unacceptably high number of cases in other suburbs then, again, for the same reasons we’ve locked down these suburbs, preventing a statewide lockdown, then we’ll have to make that very difficult call.

“If we don’t get control of this really quickly … then we’re going to finish up with the whole state locked down.

“It is not over.”

Residents in hot spots may only leave for four essential reasons: for work or school, for care or care-giving, for exercise, or to get food and other essentials, while those from outside hot spots may only enter a locked down area if absolutely necessary.

The Premier said there will not be permanent border checkpoints set up, but random checks in and out of hot spots will be conducted.

“You’ll have booze bus type arrangements on main thoroughfares in and out of those suburbs,” Mr Andrews said.

Those caught flouting the COVID-19 restrictions will face fines of up to $1652 for individuals and $9913 for businesses.

“I genuinely hope we don’t have to issue any fines, but unless you enforce these rules they won’t be followed,” Mr Andrews said.

Encouragingly, Mr Andrews said there are some signs Melbourne’s COVID-19 spike is easing.

“I think we’re starting to see some stability,” he said.

(Image: Darrian Traynor)