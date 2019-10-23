3AW
Premiership player among Western Bulldogs delistings

1 hour ago
Football Featured

The Western Bulldogs have delisted Fletcher Roberts and Lukas Webb.

Roberts, who played in the club’s historic 2016 premiership, managed just two games last year.

Webb, meanwhile, has also been advised he won’t be offered a contract.

The 23-year-old made a return to football this season after sustaining a neck injury in 2018, but was unable to break into the AFL side.

Roberts and Webb join retired trio Dale Morris, Liam Picken and Tom Boyd as departures from the Bulldogs’ playing list in 2019.

