Prestigious university to help host controversial conference, leaving Tom Elliott perplexed and mortified

The prestigious University of Melbourne will help host a four-day Marxism conference this Easter, a move that has left Tom Elliott both perplexed and mortified.

It will hold workshops and speaking events, discussing issues such as rioting in the streets, “smashing” capitalism and the abolition of the “racist and corrupt” police force.

The 3AW Drive host, who attended the university in his younger days, said he was “almost ashamed” to be a graduate.

“I believe in freedom in speech – I don’t think you can shut down a conference like this – but really?” Tom Elliott said.

“For the University of Melbourne to be hosting a group of ratbag Marxists for four days…”

Tom Elliott said “nobody in their right mind” would want to live in a communist society.

He’ll speak with the Victorian Socialists later this afternoon.

