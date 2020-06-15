Latest COVID-19 figures: School closed as two Melbourne clusters grow

Two Melbourne COVID-19 clusters have grown and another primary school has closed temporarily as nine new cases of coronavirus were detected in Victoria in the past 24 hours.

Parents and staff at Strathmore Primary School were sent a message this morning informing them the school will be closed for at least 24 hours while the health department undertakes a risk assessment.

A Grade 5 student tested positive to COVID-19 after undergoing routine testing. The child has not been linked to any other known coronavirus cases.

Close contacts of the infected student will be notified over the next 24 hours. In the mean time, all students and staff must remain at home.

It comes after two schools, one in Pakenham and one in Broadmeadows, closed their doors yesterday when two students at each school returned positive COVID-19 tests.

Meanwhile, two more cases have been linked to a hospital patient at Monash Health, bringing that cluster to six.

One more case has been linked to a Coburg extended family cluster, bringing that cluster to 12 cases across five households.

Six people are currently in hospital with coronavirus, including two in intensive care.

There are currently 51 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria.

Image: Google Maps