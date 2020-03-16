Private schools set to close over coronavirus fears

A number of Victorian private schools have temporarily closed down as the coronavirus crisis deepens.

Premier Daniel Andrews today declared a state of emergency.

This afternoon, St Leonards College in Brighton East principal Stuart Davis announced to parents the school would create a “student free zone” and move to an online approach until further notice.

“To ensure the continued health and wellbeing of our College community and to facilitate the ongoing educational development of our students, we will be transitioning to our online learning model effective tomorrow,” the statement read.

A number of other schools have also followed suit, Lowther Hall and Loretto Mandeville.

Melbourne Girls Grammar principal Toni Meath released a statement and said they will transition to “remote learning” as of Tuesday.

Carey Baptist Grammar School will remain closed this week, and it’s understood Caulfield Grammar will also close.

Related: The reason why schools haven’t closed yet

Image: Getty