3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Prominent epidemiologist analyses latest cases (..

Prominent epidemiologist analyses latest cases (and why certain restrictions remain in place)

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Prominent epidemiologist analyses latest cases (and why certain restrictions remain in place)

One of Australia’s most prominent epidemiologists says Victorians shouldn’t stress too much over the four latest COVID-19 cases.

While they’re yet to be officially linked to an outbreak, Professor Catherine Bennett told Neil Mitchell the fact they were all from the same household was a key piece of information.

“I wouldn’t use the term mystery cases – this is definitely still under investigation,” she said on 3AW Mornings.

The prominent epidemiologist also went on to explain why she thought certain restrictions remained in place and whether or not they really should be.

Press PLAY below to hear Catherine Bennett’s insight

Picture by Getty iStock.

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332