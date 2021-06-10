Prominent epidemiologist analyses latest cases (and why certain restrictions remain in place)

One of Australia’s most prominent epidemiologists says Victorians shouldn’t stress too much over the four latest COVID-19 cases.

While they’re yet to be officially linked to an outbreak, Professor Catherine Bennett told Neil Mitchell the fact they were all from the same household was a key piece of information.

“I wouldn’t use the term mystery cases – this is definitely still under investigation,” she said on 3AW Mornings.

The prominent epidemiologist also went on to explain why she thought certain restrictions remained in place and whether or not they really should be.

Press PLAY below to hear Catherine Bennett’s insight

Picture by Getty iStock.