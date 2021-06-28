3AW
Melbourne-made treatment may ‘completely resolve’ COVID-19 lung infections and pneumonia

6 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
Melbourne researchers have developed a treatment which could target the symptoms of COVID-19, or even prevent the virus entirely in people who’ve been exposed to it.

Biosciences company Esfam Biotech is on track to begin human trials for the treatment by the end of the year.

Director and CEO of Esfam Biotech, Professor Albert Frauman, is hopeful the treatment will complement vaccinations, which have been shown to reduce the severity of symptoms but do not stop people from contracting the virus.

“What we’ve developed … it’s not a vaccine, it’s treatment for modifying the disease and even preventing the disease in people, potentially, who have been exposed to COVID-19,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

While the treatment has not yet been trialled in humans, Professor Frauman says early signs are hopeful.

“Animals that have been affected with the COVID-19 virus … with the treatment we give them, are able to almost completely resolve any lung infection or pneumonia that develops,” he said.

“We’ve done some safety screening for the treatments that we work with, and they’ve … ticked all the boxes there.

“We’re going to do some formal and mandatory animal testing over the next few months and we’re planning to start human trials by the end of this year, in the fourth quarter.”

Researchers are hopeful the treatment will be commercially available in 2023.

