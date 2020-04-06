Protective Service Officers to be redeployed amid coronavirus crisis

Protective Services Officers will be redeployed to the streets to help keep the community safe during the coronavirus crisis.

With a 90 per cent drop in public transport usage, a chunk of officers (not all) will be taken from train stations and will instead patrol areas including Melbourne’s CBD, South Yarra, St Kilda, Dandenong, Box Hill, Doncaster and Geelong.

They’ll work side-by-side with police, monitoring business districts and now largely vacant industrial areas.

“We’re re-deploying them so we can utilise our resources properly and provide a maximum amount of support out to the public, to people who own premises, as well, that are largely left abandoned now, or not occupied, because they’re not operating,” Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton said.

