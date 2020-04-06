3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Protective Service Officers to be..

Protective Service Officers to be redeployed amid coronavirus crisis

4 hours ago
3aw news

Protective Services Officers will be redeployed to the streets to help keep the community safe during the coronavirus crisis.

With a 90 per cent drop in public transport usage, a chunk of officers (not all) will be taken from train stations and will instead patrol areas including Melbourne’s CBD, South Yarra, St Kilda, Dandenong, Box Hill, Doncaster and Geelong.

They’ll work side-by-side with police, monitoring business districts and now largely vacant industrial areas.

“We’re re-deploying them so we can utilise our resources properly and provide a maximum amount of support out to the public, to people who own premises, as well, that are largely left abandoned now, or not occupied, because they’re not operating,” Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton said.

We wonder if they got the idea from Sly Of The Underworld, who suggested the move on 3AW Breakfast late last month.

Click PLAY below to hear more (audio from Nine News)

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.