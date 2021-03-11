Protesters planning rally outside Premier’s office say ‘falling down stairs doesn’t change anything’

Anti-lockdown protesters plan to go ahead with a protest outside the Daniel Andrews’ office today, despite his hospitalisation.

Founder of the group holding the protest, Reignite Democracy Australia, Monica Smit, says the suggestion the protest at 1 Treasury Place should be postponed is “a ridiculous notion”.

“I don’t want anyone to suffer, but falling down some stairs doesn’t change anything,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“He won’t be there! It’s not like we’re protesting in his hospital room.

This was planned before he went to hospital and we have interstate speakers coming.”

NEIL MITCHELL: “I’m no defender of Daniel Andrews, but I do believe in treating him decently when he’s in this situation. Just go somewhere else and when he comes back and he’s walking around, go after him.” MS SMIT: “That’s a ridiculous notion, that you would even say that we cant hold a democratic protest.” NEIL MITCHELL: “I didn’t say you can’t — I said you shouldn’t. You should show a bit of decency.”

Image: Daniel Pockett / Getty