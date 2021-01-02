Pub, winery and supermarket added to list of possible COVID-19 exposure sites at Lakes Entrance

A popular pub, supermarket and winery have been added to the list of possible COVID-19 exposure sites at Lakes Entrance in Gippsland.

The coastal town, which is traditionally full of holidaymakers over the Christmas/New Year period, was visited on December 29 and 30 by two people who later tested positive to the coronavirus.

The Central Hotel (December 30 between 5pm and 6.30pm), Wyanga Winery (December 29 between 1pm and 2pm) and Woolworths Lakes Entrance (December 30 between 6pm and 6.15pm) have been added to the list of exposure sites, which already include a hotel, pool, gift shop, boat hire shop and popular cafe.

Meanwhile, several more venues across Melbourne, including the CBD and Southbank, have also been added to the list.