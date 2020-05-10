Puppy snatched in January dog-napping found safe and well

A puppy which was snatched from Melbourne’s outer-east has been found more than three months after it was stolen.

The pup was one of two rottweilers advertised for sale online.

Two men visited the Mooroolbark home where the puppies were located on January 24, and attempted to purchase them with a fraudulent cheque.

When the owners refused the cheque, the pair made a run for it with one of the dogs.

A teenager was charged over the theft in February, but the puppy remained missing.

It has now been located after someone took it to a vet and attempted to have it microchipped.

The vet noticed it already had a microchip and the dog was transported to The Lost Dogs Home’ to have its microchip information read.

Purebred rottweilers can sell for as much as $4000.

