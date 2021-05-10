The Melbourne suburbs proposed for new drug injecting rooms

Fiona Patten is calling on the state government to increase the number of supervised injecting rooms in Melbourne to five.

Alongside the existing North Richmond facility, and a second centre proposed for the CBD, the Reason Party leader has suggested locations in St Kilda, Footscray and Dandenong.

“Where we’re suggesting that they go is in line with the ambulance call outs for overdoses,” Ms Patten told Ross and Russel.

“We know that, for example, St Kilda was very close behind North Richmond in the number of ambulance callouts, but also in the number of deaths.”

The proposed sites would be smaller and more discreet than the controversial existing injecting room in North Richmond, and would offer pill testing.

Ms Patten told the Herald Sun she knows her push will be contentious, but it will save lives.

(Image: Google Maps)