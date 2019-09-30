Push to give premiership medals to all players on list branded ‘American, millennial rubbish’

3AW Football commentator Nick Butler has shot down Richmond captain’s claim that all players on a premiership list deserve a medal, whether they play on grand final day or not.

Butler said it was fine if the Tigers organised their own piece of recognition, but it shouldn’t be done by the AFL.

He said it would lessen the meaning of premiership medals.

“That’s why you see guys crying with pride when they win one, and why you occasionally see one crying in the stands when he misses out,” Butler said.

“What a load of American, millennial rubbish.”

