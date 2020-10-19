Queen Victoria Market a big winner from travel restrictions easing

Extending the five-kilometre travel limit to 25 kilometres has been branded a huge win for the Queen Victoria Market.

There were fears the market would “die” if the restriction wasn’t removed.

Melbourne City councillor Jackie Watts spoke with Tom Elliott about the news on Monday.

“What we can hope for is that the wider community can really take advantage of the Queen Victoria Market,” he said.

Photo by Getty iStock