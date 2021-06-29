Queensland forces more Victorians who visited tier two sites into 14-day hotel quarantine

Victorians who visited tier two exposure sites while in their home state, before travelling to Queensland, are being forced into 14-day hotel quarantine.

Scott Monkhouse travelled from Melbourne to the Gold Coast on Saturday, and a day later discovered the Virgin terminal he flew from was a tier two exposure site.

He and his family got tested and received their negative results on Sunday.

They expected they’d then be free to continue their holiday, as tier two exposure site rules require people to get tested until receiving a negative result.

But, on Monday, they got a call from Queensland Health saying they must isolate for 14-days in a quarantine hotel.

Mr Monkhouse says it’s because Queensland authorities haven’t updated their regulations since Victoria’s most recent outbreak began.

“Basically what their regulations say is that we should have known that we had been to an exposure site before we came to Queensland, and we knowingly came to Queensland after potentially having an exposure site, which of course is impossible,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“If this had happened in Queensland we’d be free to go about our business.

“They’re treating Victorians differently to how they treat Queenslanders.”

The Monkhouse family case isn’t an isolated incident, either, with another similar case reported to Tony Jones on Tuesday.

Press PLAY below to hear about Scott and Kirsten’s ordeals

Kirsten Martin, who also flew from Melbourne Airport to Queensland on Saturday, told Tony Jones she had been ordered into hotel quarantine after the Virgin terminal she travelled through was declared a tier two exposure site.

She was transferred to the Pacific Hotel in Cairns, a quarantine hotel, yesterday, and says the whole situation has been mismanaged.

“We rocked up yesterday to be greeted by the police, the army and Queensland Health who had no idea we were coming.

“We then proceeded to come up to our rooms … opened our fridge and found it was full of disgusting mould.

“I’ve got two children … one of whom will not take his mask off in the hotel because he’s terrified he’ll get coronavirus here.”