Queensland tourism chiefs ‘confident’ Victorians can visit from July

Queensland’s tourism chiefs are operating under the assumption Victorians can escape to Queensland’s winter sunshine from early July.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has warned hopeful travellers her state might not open its borders until September, prompting significant backlash from political opponents and the decimated tourism sector.

But one of Queensland’s highest-ranking tourism officials has told 3AW he remains confident the borders will open by July 10, as flagged in the Premier’s road map to recovery earlier this month.

“We’re still confident that that road map will be implemented on the basis the coronavirus spread has been managed extremely well in Australia generally but also Queensland,” Daniel Gschwind, Queensland Tourism Industry Council CEO, told Kate and Stephen.

“So we’re confident the Premier and Chief Healthy Officer up here have enough reason to ease restrictions and allow us to get back to business.”

If that’s the case, Kate Stevenson asked Mr Gschwind why Ms Palaszczuk kept putting September on the agenda.

“That was a bit of a speculative comment she made and was not in line with the plan that was in writing,” he responded.

“We hope it was just a comment that proves to be just that, and the reality will be that on the back of the the very well-managed health crisis that we had, we will see a return to business as was planned, and we will be able to go on holiday in Queensland for Queenslanders very soon.

“And all of you from the southern states and anywhere else in Australia will be able to join us in this beautiful place from July.”

