Racing scandal: Darren Weir and staff interrogated into the night

Racing authorities will today seek legal advice after interrogating champion trainer Darren Weir and associates into the evening last night.

Weir, assistant trainer Jarrod McLean and stable foreman Tyson Kermond were hauled before Racing Victoria stewards yesterday after and questioned for several hours.

They left racing HQ shortly before 9pm without making a comment.

Racing Victoria later confirmed stewards had opened an enquiry following Wednesday’s dramatic raids on Weir’s properties at Ballarat and Warrnambool, from which jiggers and an unlicensed gun were seized.

“The stewards adjourned their inquiry late this evening to consider the information they have at hand and obtain legal advice,” Racing Victoria said in a statement late last night.

A further update is expected to be issued today.

Yesterday, Victoria’s police chief Graham Ashton yesterday told Neil Mitchell said the raids produced evidence that was “supportive, at this stage, of what we think might’ve been going on”.