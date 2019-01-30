3AW
Racing seizures: The history of the ‘jigger’, and how it works

40 mins ago
Ross and John

Buzzers.

Batteries.

Jacks.

Tasers.

The police yesterday referred to “conducted energy devices” being seized from Darren Weir’s training facilities at Ballarat and Warrnambool yesterday.

But in racing they’re most commonly known as ‘jiggers’, and they have long history in horse racing.

Crime and racing writer Andrew Rule joined Ross and John this morning to explore that history, and how jiggers typically work.

He explained that the most common use of a jigger is to use the device while training a horse a in blinkers.

Then, when the horse races in blinkers and is touched in the spot where the jigger is applied during training, the intention is for the horse to think the jigger is coming.

Click PLAY to hear the full conversation

Racing bombshell: Darren Weir arrested and electric shock devices seized in dramatic raids

