Racing Victoria chief explains why Darren Weir’s horses are still allowed to run

Racing Victoria boss Giles Thompson hasn’t ruled out banning Darren Weir’s horses from running in races as the investigation into the sport’s latest scandal gains momentum.

He admits the investigation is likely to run for weeks and could take months.

Weir’s stables at Warrnambool and Miners Rest were raided on Wednesday.

Champion trainer Weir – who has dozens of horse due to run in Victoria over the coming days – was released from custody without charge.

Opinion is divided as to whether his horses should be eligible to run while the investigation takes place.

RV CEO Giles Thompson told Neil Mitchell anybody being investigated was entitled to the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise.

“At this point, we haven’t taken any action based on the information but that’s not to say we won’t in the days and weeks ahead,” Thompson said.

He refused to accept claims the investigation had “damaged the integrity” of racing in Victoria.

“You could argue that the fact we’re dealing with integrity matters, not sticking our head in the sand, is good for the integrity and long-term health for the sport,” he said.

