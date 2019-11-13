Recycling returns but questions remain about Hobsons Bay bins

It appears Hobsons Bay council has been caught talking trash about its recycling woes.

Ross and John were the first to report yesterday Hobsons Bay would be sending recycling to landfill.

The council told residents a “capacity issue across Melbourne” was to blame.

But when 3AW State Political Reporter James Talia did some digging he discovered there may be some spin involved.

He says the issue stems from Cleanaway only gaining a short-term contract.

When Hobsons Bay told the company it didn’t get the full time gig, recycling stopped.

It looks like the tiff has been resolved, with Hobsons Bay today posting to social media “recycling is back in action”.

Image credit: Simon McGill