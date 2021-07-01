Regional city ready, willing and ‘primed’ to host AFL match

Wangaratta’s mayor says the regional city is ready, willing and “primed” to host an AFL match.

All 18 clubs are based in Victoria right now due to COVID-19 outbreaks across the rest of the country.

It’s more than likely all nine matches this weekend will be played in Victoria, a situation that could become a regular occurrence in the coming weeks.

That would put heavy pressure on the MCG, Marvel Stadium and Geelong’s GMHBA Stadium to cope with the demand.

It’s led to the AFL to consider hosting matches at regional venues.

Dean Rees told 3AW Wangaratta, which has hosted multiple pre-season matches in recent years, was the logical choice.

“We’ve certainly got a great ground, we can handle it, and Wangaratta wants it,” he said.

Picture: Bachar Houli gets a kick away during a pre-season match at Wangaratta in 2018 (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)