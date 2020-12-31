3AW
Regional Victoria also impacted by COVID-19 outbreak

34 mins ago
NINE NEWS AUSTRALIA
Article image for Regional Victoria also impacted by COVID-19 outbreak

One of Victoria’s confirmed coronavirus cases is in regional Victoria.

The state’s testing commander, Jeroen Weimar, says one of the eight positive cases detected so far is in Leongatha.

Wonthaggi Plaza has been added to the list of possible exposure sites by the government.

Meanwhile, there is an alert for people in Lakes Entrance after fragments of the coronavirus were found in the Gippsland town’s wastewater.

Anybody in the area who has symptoms is being urged to get tested.

News
