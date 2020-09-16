Regional reopening: Customers flock to cafes on first morning of eased restrictions

Regional Victorians are free to move around their towns after many of the tough COVID-19 restrictions were lifted at midnight.

With no restrictions on the reasons to leave home, people in regional Victoria can now sit in their favourite restaurant, pub or cafes again.

Cafes in Ballarat are already seeing a rush of breakfast customers, with some eateries already at capacity under the indoor dining rules.

Ballarat mayor Ben Taylor said there’s a buzz around town.

“The community has been waiting for this, this is a real big change,” he said.

Under the relaxed rules, eateries may seat up to 20 indoor patrons across two areas, subject to social distancing requirements.

Outdoors, there is a 50 patron limit, with groups limited to 10.

Image: iStock – Getty