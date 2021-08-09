Regional Victoria wakes to eased restrictions as list of exposure sites nears 250

Regional Victorians are this morning waking to eased COVID-19 restrictions.

The five reasons to leave home have been lifted in regional areas, with schools to re-open and businesses able to operate under the COVID-19 settings in place before lockdown was announced.

It comes after no COVID-19 cases or exposure sites were identified outside of Melbourne.

Meanwhile, the number of exposure sites in Melbourne has grown to almost 250.

New sites were added overnight in: Cairnlea, Taylors Lakes, Caroline Springs, Bayswater North, Burnside, Deer Park, Altona North, St Albans, Preston and Heidelberg.